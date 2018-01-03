Chino Valley birth announcements: Jan. 3, 2018

Jorge Martinez Beltran, an 8 lb., 9 oz. boy, was born Sunday, Dec. 17, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Daisy Beltran and Silberio Martinez of Paulden.

Alexa Lee Dalcerro, a 4 lb., 7 oz. girl, was born Thursday, Dec. 21, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alysha and Sean Dalcerro of Chino Valley.

layza Dominguez Chavez, a 7 lb., 6 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Dayanira Chavez Hernandez and Jesus Dominguez Soto of Chino Valley.

Kierin Christopher Godsoe, a 9 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Nov. 7, Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville Minnesota to Mattea Rose and Courtney Glen Godsoe of Burnsville, Minnesota. Grandparents are Jerry and Penny Dey of Chino Valley, AZ and Courtney and Ester Godsoe of the Phillipines.

Owen Walker Rezzonico, a 7 lb., 7 oz. boy, was born Thursday, Dec. 14, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Courtney Snyder and Walker Rezzonico of Chino Valley.