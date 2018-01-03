8 Chino athletes honored

Eight Chino Valley High School athletes were named to the All-Courier team for fall sports.

That team is comprised of the top athletes from the five high schools in the Courier’s coverage area, including Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain, Mayer and Bagdad.

Here are the athletes from Chino who were selected:

Football

First team

Jonathan Ayala

Colton Sandberg

Honorable mention

Michael Paulus

Kyle Lund

Volleyball

Honorable mention

Kylee Tiedeman

Cross Country

First team

Andrew Skogen

Honorable mention

David Gehman

Nayeli Saldana