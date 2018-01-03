8 Chino athletes honored

Eight Chino Valley High School athletes were named to the All-Courier team for fall sports.
That team is comprised of the top athletes from the five high schools in the Courier’s coverage area, including Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain, Mayer and Bagdad.
Here are the athletes from Chino who were selected:
Football
First team
Jonathan Ayala
Colton Sandberg
Honorable mention
Michael Paulus
Kyle Lund
Volleyball
Honorable mention
Kylee Tiedeman
Cross Country
First team
Andrew Skogen
Honorable mention
David Gehman
Nayeli Saldana
SUBMIT FEEDBACK