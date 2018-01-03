8 Chino athletes honored

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: January 3, 2018 5:55 a.m.

    • Eight Chino Valley High School athletes were named to the All-Courier team for fall sports.

    That team is comprised of the top athletes from the five high schools in the Courier’s coverage area, including Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain, Mayer and Bagdad.

    Here are the athletes from Chino who were selected:

    Football

    First team

    Jonathan Ayala

    Colton Sandberg

    Honorable mention

    Michael Paulus

    Kyle Lund

    Volleyball

    Honorable mention

    Kylee Tiedeman

    Cross Country

    First team

    Andrew Skogen

    Honorable mention

    David Gehman

    Nayeli Saldana

