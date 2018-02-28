Town starts preparing for 50th anniversary

The Town of Chino Valley started looking ahead to its 50th anniversary in two years — at its retreat on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

“We need a party,” said Councilmember Mike Best. “We need a good party.”

The best idea for putting it all together would be to put up a committee of citizens who have been in Chino Valley for 30 or 40 years, Best said. They know the people who built the town, have seen its past, live in the present and can offer some recommendations for the future.

When Mayor Darryl Croft said what’s needed is a plan and what kind of party Best was thinking of, Best said the most intelligent thing to do would be to incorporate it with Territorial Days.

A preliminary budget of $10,000 would be good as a little seed money for getting started, Croft said.

“Let’s make it happen,” he said.

ROADS

Planning for the 50th anniversary in 2020 wasn’t the only item on the agenda at the retreat. Town staff also looked at possible avenues of funding for road maintenance.

Councilmember Corey Mendoza noted $1 million is needed to maintain the town’s streets and $1.5 million to start gaining on road maintenance.

Finance Director Joe Duffy said there was some money from the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF). The money there is about $350,000 to $400,000, he said.

Of the solutions presented at the retreat, the most viable and quickest would be going with a tax restricted to roads, Croft said. Staff did discuss a proposal by the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, but at three or four years, it would take too long, he said.

If the town did go with a tax restricted to roads, before doing it, staff would have to sit down and do some planning on how it would be implemented, how much tax the town needs and have a professional look at what the town can do with the tax and how much it can use, Croft said.

Councilmember Lon Turner suggested doing some education, adding that if staff walked out onto the street and asked residents what they thought of a new tax, they wouldn’t be for it.

“We’re going to have to spend the next year really bringing forth a plan and letting people have an opportunity to review it and really get it right in their head about what this means,” he said. “Then you might have an opportunity.”