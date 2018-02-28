Town communicates with residents through Citizens Academy

When people really want to know what’s going on in Chino Valley or know where to go and who to talk to when they really need access to town staff, the Chino Valley Citizens Academy provides a lot of communication on how the town works, Mayor Darryl Croft said.

“Communication is not great in Chino Valley,” Croft said. “This is one way that we can communicate with our citizens and get feedback.”

The next Citizens Academy starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 1, and runs over the next seven Thursdays at Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 Highway 89. One session is at the fire station located at 1133 W. Road 3 North.

There is no cost for the eight-week program and registration is available at www.chinovalley.org. Those interested do not have to attend every session.

Croft started Chino Valley’s Citizens Academy started about six years ago, when he was the town’s representative on the Chamber of Commerce board, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said, realizing there was a lack of knowledge about how the town’s processes work.

“(Croft) also recognized there were people who wanted to step up and be leaders and they just didn’t know a whole lot,” Grittman said. “He said ‘Maybe we should start a citizens academy and have people learn how government works.’”

Over the course of the program, attendees get a close-up, in-depth look at how the town works with presentations led by representatives from various departments, including Chino Valley Police Department; the municipal court and Town Clerk Jami Lewis who speaks on open meeting laws; what it’s like to serve on a board and what a quorum is, Grittman said. The school district, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Yavapai College participate, in addition to the Chino Valley Historical Society and Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, she said.

The second night of the academy sees the council members coming in for an information session, Grittman said. “They usually just sit up in their chairs, not in the dais, but down on the floor and talk about what it’s like to be a council member,” she said. “It’s really interactive so people just sit and ask questions.”

Some people who attend the academy go on to serve in the community in some capacity and committee members have found it helpful, Grittman said.

Many have come up to her afterward and said they had no idea — or thought an aspect of how the town works was done differently, she said. That especially goes for when the Public Works Department and Development Services come in, talking about the projects they’re working on.

For more information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or ext. 1203.