Teacher of the Month: Mr. Bret Ely

It is a pleasure to nominate Mr. Bret Ely as our teacher of the month. Mr. Ely is truly the heart of Heritage Middle School (HMS). He goes above and beyond for our students and works tirelessly to make HMS a better place.



In addition to his normal duties as an art teacher, Mr. Ely also fixes instruments, oversees the Recycle Club and the Live Writer’s Society, brings literature to life through book talks with students, created an afterschool woodshop club, and does an excellent job displaying the students’ beautiful art work during his quarterly art shows.



Furthermore, Mr. Ely has an open door for his students and is always willing to lend an ear for anyone needing to talk. Whether it be about art, academics or home life, Mr. Ely looks out for all of us on campus. He is willing to go the extra mile, making him a great nominee for teacher of the month!



Thank you, Mr. Ely for loving all of us here at Heritage Middle School!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.