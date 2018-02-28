Student of the Week: Elizabeth Thomas

Character Counts here at Del Rio School, especially KINDNESS! One of our nominees for the month of February was Elizabeth Thomas, a student in Mrs. Holder’s fifth-grade class.

Elizabeth is a positive role model for all her classmates. According to Mrs. Holder, “Elizabeth shows kindness in everything she does. She is always encouraging to other classmates and is helpful. She continually works hard and is a joy to have in class.”

When asked about why kindness matters, Elizabeth responded with, “People should just choose to be kind. No one should be made fun of and everyone should feel safe. Not only do I think we should be kind to each other, but we should also be kind to the Earth and pick up our litter.” Growing up with four brothers and three sisters and continually babysitting, Elizabeth hopes to one day be a kindergarten teacher and show her kindness to future generations.

Elizabeth’s favorite subject is math, and she loves division. When she is not busy at school, she is playing football and tag with her family.

We are so proud of Elizabeth and the example she sets for all of us here at Del Rio School. Choose Kindness!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.