Pet of the Week: Mackie Marie

Mackie Marie is a female adult Pit Bull Terrier Mix who about 7 years old. She is house-trained and loves people of all ages, although a home with older kids would be best.

She may not be good with other dogs, and the shelter staff is unsure how she would react around cats. Mackie loves to go for walks, and loves treats and affection.

If interested in adopting her, visit the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.