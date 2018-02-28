One Man's Rant: Friendship is meant for today

I remember a plaque on my grandfather’s wall that stated, “We get too fast old and too late smart.”

Those words come back to me every once in a while, especially since I feel that I’ve become “too fast old.”



The “too late smart” part of the saying stings a bit now as I remember four friends who recently passed away. I have mourned their loss, but I’ve been struck by the sense of an additional sorrow; the fact that I didn’t know them well.



The opportunity was there, but I didn’t know time was running out.

I sat next to Doyle at weekly Chino Valley Morning Lions Club meetings, but never got to know the man. I knew he’d had a career in the Army — I didn’t know until he left us last December that he served as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief on helicopters during his time in uniform. As a Morning Lions Club member, he was always available to help with activities, particularly our annual Christmas tree lot and the pancake breakfast during the Labor Day weekend.

I regret that I never sat down with Doyle to ask him who he was and to ask about his opinions about things.

Doug was an animated member of the Prescott Tri-City Table Tennis Club of which I’m a member. I competed against him on numerous occasions and usually came out on the short end. I teased him consistently because with his height of 6-foot-4, he had the reach of an orangutan and could cover the table far more effectively than I could. He’d also gone through the Master Gardner course work with my wife and participated enthusiastically in events associated with that group. I didn’t know until he’d passed last September that he had been a major in the military.

I regret that I never sat down with Doug to ask him who he was and to ask about his opinions about things.

Another member of my table tennis club, also named Doug, died last September, too. He attended the club on an irregular basis but always seemed to be a positive, happy person despite the fact that he had a hip problem that couldn’t be cured through surgery. I attended his memorial service and learned that he had been an avid cyclist who regularly pedaled between Arizona cities with other hardy souls. I’ve never been interested in cycling as an adult, but Doug had a depth I failed to investigate.

I regret that I never sat down with Doug to ask him who he was and to ask about his opinions about things.

And then there was Scrubby. Though in his mid-80s, I doubt many knew his real name was Leonard. He and his wife were frequent fixtures walking through the neighborhoods here in Chino Valley’s Country West community. He was always ready with a smile and snappy conversation. He played several musical instruments and had planned a jam session in the club house here, but his daughter’s passing canceled the event. I suspect that her death precipitated his own. In a weakened state of exhausted mourning, he contracted the flu, then pneumonia.

I regret that I never sat down with Scrubby to ask him who he was and to ask about his opinions about things.

Doyle, the two Dougs and Scrubby have taught me a lesson that I should have learned on my own — each of us is a treasure that will never be replicated. I regret that I didn’t invest more time in these four treasures when I had the chance.

For that I’m truly sorry.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.