Embry-Riddle nabs 9th at Cal Baptist Invite

Led by Nicole Lopes and Jessica Williams, Embry-Riddle’s women’s golf team finished ninth out of 18 squads in the Cal Baptist Lancer Joust Invitational Tuesday at the par-72 Goose Creek Golf Course in Jurupa, California.

Lopes and Williams tied for 38th place with individual scores of 80 in the first round on Monday and 78 in the second round on Tuesday for 158 totals (+14). The Eagles fired a five-member team score of 319 in the first round and 315 in the second round for a 634 (+58), which tied Cal State-East Bay.

ERAU’s Elle Carlson and Trae Jones tied for 42nd place individually. Carlson carded a 74 in Round 1 and an 85 in Round 2, while Jones tallied an 85 in the first round and a 74 in the second round. Each of them posted a 159 total (+15).

Host Cal Baptist won the tournament with a team score of 591 (294 first round, 297 second round) for a +15. Four of Cal Baptist’s five golfers placed in the Top 10, with Yifei Wang capturing the individual title in a playoff win over Cal State-San Marcos’ Bergen Benedict. Wang and Benedict shot identical 73s in the first and second rounds for 146 (+2) totals.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle’s women’s and men’s teams will take a short break before returning to competition at Antelope Hills Golf Course’s South Course for their annual ERAU Spring Invite all day Sunday, March 11, through Tuesday, March 13, in Prescott.

