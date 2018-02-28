Cooking with Diane: Soup for those chilly days

When we get cold weather like we’ve had the past few days, I get in the mood to make a pot of soup. This potato corn chowder turned out to be wonderful. Between my husband and my grandson it was gone the same day.

Bacon-Corn-Potato Chowder

Ingredients:

3 medium potatoes (cubed)

2 cups frozen corn

4 slices bacon

1/2 large onion (chopped)

1/2 cup celery (diced)

2 cans broth

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1-2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

In a skillet cook bacon until crisp, then remove from pan. Add butter to bacon drippings add onion, celery, and cook until soft. Add corn, cook about 2 minutes then whisk in flour and add milk, broth, potatoes and seasonings.

Cook on medium heat until potatoes are tender. Remove from heat, stir in cheese and crumbled bacon, stir until cheese is melted.

Enjoy!