Briefly: Discussion of Public Works projects set for Feb. 28

The mayor and town manager will hold their second community outreach event, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Community Center, 1527 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley. Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury will discuss the town’s current and future projects.

Coffee with Cops slated for Feb. 28

Coffee with Cops provides casual conversation with local law enforcement. Join us from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Schaan and various other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Chino Valley Library sale this month

Biographies — a large selection, including biographies of politicians, movie stars, and historical figures, as well as biographies of many other famous and interesting people — are featured this month at the Friends of the Chino Valley Library Sale. All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road.

Police Department Citizen Academy

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 28 through April 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

Chino Valley Citizens Academy

Get a close-up and in-depth look at Chino Valley’s government through the eight-week academy, moderated by Mayor Darryl Croft. It meets weekly, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights, from March 1 through April 19.

Each session will be led by a variety of local leaders, including the town’s elected officials, department staff and local civic and service organization leaders, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues directly with the mayor, vice mayor, council members, town staff, community leaders and others.

Sessions will be held at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, except for one session held at the Fire Station, 1133 W. Road 3N.

Participate in this program is free. Reservation can be made by visiting www.chinovalley.org. For information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Senior Center dance is March 19

A dance is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road. Tickets are $15, and the price of admission includes pizza and beverages. Bryan Keith will be playing music from the ’50s to the ’70s, including country music. Call Anita, 586-295-0015, or Mary, 612-790-1351 for tickets.

Spring football team forming

Those who are interested in a spring football training team are urged to email cvyfacougars@gmail.com, noting the division in which your athlete would play. Four games plus a bowl game are being considered. Games would run mid-April to mid-May. Cheer will not be offered in the spring.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meetings

On Monday, March 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Joan Carrell. She is a resident expert at Quilt ‘n Sew Quilt Shop and teaches many classes, including the Bag Lady class. She will present a trunk show of her handbags at the meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. Her presentation at the church is free, and refreshments will also be provided at no charge. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, Carrell will teach a class on making the Bermuda Bag. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, contact Sue at 415-271-5740.

Daughters of the Confederacy scholarship offered

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter 2674, offers a scholarship of $500 for female students with a 3.0 GPA.

The applicant must be a lineal descendant of a Confederate ancestor. The application deadline is Thursday, March 1. For more information, call Kay Harlan, president, at 928-717-7246.

Studio Tour issues call for artists

The application period is open through Friday, April 6, for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

A participation fee is $150 if application is received by March 16. Thereafter, until the April 6 deadline, the fee is $175.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the Quad Cities — Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. Media will include ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, acrylic, oil and watercolor painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles/wearables and woodworking.

Last year this self-guided tour, which is free to those attending, featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. For more information, visit www.PrescottStudioTour.com.

Ranger District seeks comments on proposed restoration project

The Chino Valley Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest (PNF) is seeking comments on the Chino Landscape Restoration Project. The project proposes a series of actions to restore and maintain soil and watershed function, vegetation conditions, riparian and groundwater dependent systems, and natural fire regime.

The PNF has prepared an environmental assessment to evaluate the potential effects of this proposal. The EA and accompanying specialist reports may be viewed online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45619 by clicking on “Analysis.” It can also be viewed at the Bradshaw Ranger District in Prescott. You may submit your comments on this project web page by clicking on “Comment/Object on Project” link on the upper right side of the web page. You may also mail or hand deliver comments to the Bradshaw Ranger District, 344 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86303. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Federal holidays.

In order for your comments to be considered during project development, and in order to have standing for objections, please submit your comments by March 6.

For more information, contact Christopher Brown, Project Lead, at 928-443-8218 or by email at christopherjbrown@fs.fed.us.

Area Agency on Aging meetings

Becoming a family caregiver can be overwhelming. Prescott Caregiver Education Series is offering a meeting that is sponsored by Area Agency on Aging NACOG and hosted at the Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, in Prescott. Learn about the supports, resources, and build confidence in learning more caregiver techniques and skills to ensure caregiving success. The meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 28. To register, call toll-free 877-521-3500.



Prescott Caregiver Support Group: Providing care to loved ones can be difficult as family caregivers juggle family, work, finances, and much more! Area Agency on Aging NACOG and Willow Hills Baptist Church offer the FREE Prescott Caregiver Support Group to share your story, understand your challenges, and provide support during the difficult seasons in your journey. No one understands family caregiving like other family caregivers! Sessions meet from 10 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of each month at the Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. For more information, call toll-free 877-521-3500.

VA Health Care System veterans’ town hall meeting March 6

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting for all Veterans in the Cottonwood/Verde Valley area.

The Town Hall is scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood.

This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to speak with VA leadership, Service Line Managers and Subject Matter Experts in reference to their care at the VA Cottonwood Clinic. The Town Hall meeting will have information tables in the back of the room with literature, brochures and personnel ready to answer questions.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System delivers Personalized, Proactive and Patient-Driven Healthcare to Veterans and we welcome the opportunity to listen to our Veterans feedback on our care and services.

If you have questions, contact Mary Dillinger at 928-717-7587.

Letters of support needed

Please send your letters of support for installation of turn lanes from Highway 89 onto Little Ranch Road in Paulden to improve safety of the traveling public. This intersection is a candidate for a safety improvement project. Let’s get our respectful letters submitted to Mr. Stump in support of this project. We have received no timeline information just a request to submit your letters.

Address letters to: Alvin Stump, P.E., District Engineer, Arizona Department of Transportation, 1109 Commerce Drive, Mail Drop P800, Prescott, Arizona 86305.