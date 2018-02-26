Lane closures on 89 in Chino Valley delayed

The Arizona Department of Transportation planned lane closures this week have been delayed, according to a late Monday news release.

The plan was for lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89 between East Road 1 South (milepost 327) and East Road 4 North (milepost 330) for pavement repair.

Crack-seal work was scheduled to occur Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 27-March 1, with no Friday or weekend work is planned, according to a news release.

However, because of pending winter weather expected this week, especially Tuesday, ADOT has delayed the project.

"(ADOT) advises drivers that due to the weather forecast for the coming week, the planned lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 89 between E Road 1 S (milepost 327) and E Road 4 N (milepost 330) for pavement repair have been postponed."

ADOT did not indicate its new schedule.

