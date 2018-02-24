Suspect in 2016 assault of UFC fighter arrested again

Ladd A. Parker, the man arrested in the 2016 assault of former UFC fighter Edwin Dewees, was arrested again on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Chino Valley Police Lt. Vincent Schaan confirmed Parker’s arrest and said the warrant was put out by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. According to Penny Cramer, administrative assistant to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk, Parker has two previous cases along with the 2016 case and missed a court date.

“The warrant was issued by the court for a probation violation,” Cramer said. “He failed to appear.”

According to Superior Court documents provided by Cramer, Parker’s 2016 arrest included charges of aggravated assault, class three felony; aggravated assault, class four felony; DUI, class one misdemeanor; and extreme DUI, class one misdemeanor.

An extreme DUI is when a person has a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.15 or more within two hours of driving or being in actual physical control of a vehicle. Parker was found with a 0.20 BAC.

Earlier, in September 2015, Parker was found guilty of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon; using a firearm, a class six undesignated felony. Another case found him guilty of disorderly conduct per domestic violence with one or more prior disorderly conduct convictions within two years, a class six undesignated felony; and interfering with a judicial proceeding, a class one misdemeanor.

Parker was sentenced to three years’ probation, a revocation of which was filed on Monday, Jan. 22. The warrant for his arrest was ordered and issued the same day.

According to Cramer, Parker is set for probation violation case management complex on all three cases on Monday, Feb. 26.