I-40 eastbound reopens at Ash Fork; snow falling

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 23: I-40 eastbound reopens at Ash Fork

Interstate 40 eastbound has reopened at Ash Fork after heavy snowfall had closed one direction of the highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Westbound lanes remained open.

Original post:

Heavy snowfall has forced the closure of Interstate 40 eastbound at Ash Fork, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is from mileposts 146-154. Drivers at Ash Fork are being diverted onto Highway 89 southbound toward Prescott, where they can reach Interstate 17 through a combination of highways including highways 89A, 69 and 169.

There is no estimated time to reopen I-40 eastbound. Westbound lanes remain open, but drivers should expect difficult driving conditions and consider delaying travel.

