Truck crashes, falls onto train tracks in Kingman

Jesus Carlos Contreras is attended to by emergency responders at the bottom of a canyon at the railroad overpass on Hualapai Mountain Road. Kingman Police Department investigators stated he drove off of the roadway, across a vacant lot before plummeting 70 feet. Contreras is now at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. (Kingman Police Department)

Jesus Carlos Contreras is attended to by emergency responders at the bottom of a canyon at the railroad overpass on Hualapai Mountain Road. Kingman Police Department investigators stated he drove off of the roadway, across a vacant lot before plummeting 70 feet. Contreras is now at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. (Kingman Police Department)

Kingman Daily Miner

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2018 9:52 p.m.

    • photo

    A blue Chevrolet pickup truck rests at the bottom of the canyon on the train tracks west of Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman Wednesday morning. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza)

    KINGMAN – A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:40 Wednesday morning off the westbound side of Hualapai Mountain Road just west of Railroad Street at the railroad overpass in Kingman, according to a Kingman Police Department press release.

    KPD arrived to find an older model Chevrolet truck had driven off of the roadway, across a vacant lot, before driving off a 70-foot cliff and landing upside down on the eastbound train tracks.

    KPD identified the driver as Jesus Carlos Contreras, 43, of Kingman. Contreras appeared to have sustained serious injuries, was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and then flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

    Investigators determined Contreras was not wearing a seat belt and believe alcohol was a factor.

    Train traffic was held up for several hours as investigators and Burlington Northern Santa Fe officials worked to remove the vehicle.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Truck crashes, falls onto train tracks in Kingman

    More like this story




    MOST READ