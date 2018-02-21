Truck crashes, falls onto train tracks in Kingman

KINGMAN – A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:40 Wednesday morning off the westbound side of Hualapai Mountain Road just west of Railroad Street at the railroad overpass in Kingman, according to a Kingman Police Department press release.

KPD arrived to find an older model Chevrolet truck had driven off of the roadway, across a vacant lot, before driving off a 70-foot cliff and landing upside down on the eastbound train tracks.

KPD identified the driver as Jesus Carlos Contreras, 43, of Kingman. Contreras appeared to have sustained serious injuries, was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and then flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Investigators determined Contreras was not wearing a seat belt and believe alcohol was a factor.

Train traffic was held up for several hours as investigators and Burlington Northern Santa Fe officials worked to remove the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.