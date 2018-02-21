Spring Preview: Chino Valley ready to contend in 3A

This could be the breakthrough season that the Chino Valley softball program has so patiently waited for over the past three-plus years in the 3A ranks.

Coach Matt Dunn has spent most of this time molding the Cougars into his image of what a state playoff team should look like. Now, as he prepares to embark on his fourth season in the dugout, Dunn believes his girls won’t simply qualify for the 3A state tournament; they will advance into the bracket.

The mission begins at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, when Chino Valley plays host to Snowflake.

Last season, the Cougars finished with a 7-12 overall record and a 4-4 tally in the 3A West region. Sabino shut out Chino Valley, 12-0, in the first round of the 3A state tournament, which seemed to serve as a wakeup call for the Cougars, who return all nine of their starters.

The girls hit the weight room in the offseason, and several of them played summer travel ball in hopes of matching up better against defending West region champion and state semifinalist River Valley.

“The experience they got [over the summer] is only going to benefit us,” Dunn said of his Cougars from practice last week. “They’ve actually bonded. There’s a sisterhood now between them. This might be our year to make a run.”

In the infield, Chino Valley’s 12-player roster features returning sophomore Annie Cianciola at catcher, junior Madison Hooper at first base, sophomore Jacey Buchanan at second, junior Jadyn Clawson at shortstop and senior Madilyn Lawrence at third.

On the pitcher’s slab, the Cougars once again turn to right-handed ace Keigan Willingham, who’s in her senior season and her fourth year as a starter. Lawrence and Clawson back up Willingham.

“I’ve watched Keigan grow up – it’s amazing to see,” Dunn said. “She weighed 87 pounds when she first got here, and now she’s 5-foot-7 and all muscles.”

Willingham said she worked hard on her pitching over the summer. She throws a fastball, change-up, screwball, drop ball, drop curve, curve and a rise ball.

“All we ever want is to put up a fight and take home a win for our school; and for us, because we know that we put that work in and we earned it,” she added. “All of us know that this year, this is when we have to come out, make a showing and make a name for ourselves in our division and across the state. And that’s our main goal.”

In the outfield, Chino Valley’s starting junior Leeanne Llewellyn in right, senior Olivia Dunn in left and All-Region junior Serena Reed in center.

Others to watch for the Cougars include outfielder Rebecca Ballard, who tore an ACL in her knee last year and should return in March, and junior catcher Angelina Kirkpatrick, who’s back from knee surgery after missing last season.

“This year, since we have the same roster as last year, our turning point’s going to start at the beginning of our season [rather than later in the campaign],” Reed said. “It could really be our year to come through and do something good at state.”

At the plate, coach Dunn has kept the order open-ended. Either Willingham or Reed or Buchanan will lead off, although Reed’s the most likely to hit in the No. 2 hole, and she’s the team’s best at stealing bases.

“Serena’s been leading us, and she’s going to continue doing that,” coach Dunn said of Reed. “She’s coming off an ankle injury after soccer [and wears a brace], but she’s getting there. She’s better.” Buchanan and Willingham, a pure hitter who swings for power, are contenders as the No. 3 batter, and Clawson and Willingham are potential picks in the cleanup spot.

“I want to get her up as many times as possible, and she’s great on the bases,” coach Dunn said of Willingham. “She wreaks havoc on teams.”

Hooper (No. 5 or 6), Dunn (No. 5 or 6) and Clawson (No. 5), utility/backup pitcher Lawrence (No. 8) and Cianciola (No. 9) follow. A designated player will bat in the 7-hole.

“They hit very, very well,” said coach Dunn, who wants to play more small-ball this season, of his Cougars. “And watching them in the weight room and doing our footwork, which you can see, we’re getting faster. We’re getting quicker. We’re going to be something to reckon with on the bases this year.”

