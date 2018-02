Season Preview Capsule: Chino Valley Baseball

Chino Valley Baseball Preview Capsule

Conference: 3A

Region: West

2017 Record: 16-8, 9-1 Region

2016 State Playoffs: Lost 5-0 to Northwest Christian in the 1st Round of the 3A tournament.

Coach: Mark Middleton (3rd Year)

2017 Players to Watch: Sr. RF Kaleb Chacon; Sr. P/SS Tyler Hixon; Jr. LF/P Mike Paulus; Jr. P/CF Abdiel Sanchez.

2017 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

2/22 Snowflake 3:45 p.m.

3/2 at Williams 1 p.m.

3/5 Camp Verde 3:45 p.m.

3/8 vs. Mohave^ 12:40 p.m.

3/9 vs. Holbrook^ 8 a.m.

vs. Needles^ 3 p.m.

3/10 vs. Southwest^ 10:20 a.m.

vs. Lake Havasu^ 5:20 p.m.

3/16 at Bagdad 3:45 p.m.

3/20 at Kingman* 3:45 p.m.

3/23 at River Valley* 6 p.m.

3/24 Sedona 3:45 p.m.

3/27 Odyssey Institute* 3:45 p.m.

3/29 Page 3:45 p.m.

4/3 Northwest Christian* 3:45 p.m.

4/6 Wickenburg* 3:45 p.m.

4/7 at Camp Verde 1:45 p.m.

4/10 River Valley* 3:45 p.m.

4/12 at Odyssey Institute* 6 p.m.

4/17 Kingman* 3:45 p.m.

4/20 at Nw Christian* 3:45 p.m.

4/23 at Wickenburg* 3:45 p.m.

5/4 State Tournament# TBD

3A West Region Game

^ Route 66 Baseball Classic, hosted by River Valley H.S.

Surprise Baseball Complex, Hohokam Stadium