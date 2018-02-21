People & Places: Roller derby is fun, exciting

The all-women Northern Arizona Roller Derby League has been around since 2008.

Tonya Melhad of Chino Valley has been skating on the Whiskey Rollers’ team since 2009.

“My husband, Ray, and I went to watch one of their bouts,” Melhad said. “I said, ‘This is for me; this is what I want to do,’ so I started practicing with them and have been skating with them ever since.”

Tonya (Hot Tee is her player name) said the team tries to keep about 20 players on the team, but only five are on the track at one time, four blockers and one jammer, she added.

“I am normally a blocker, but I do fill in for the jammer too,” she said. “Roller derby is like playing football on skates, and, believe me, it’s a place you can get your aggressions out. You get your bumps and bruises, but it really is fun and exciting.

“Skating is a great hobby,” she said. “It keeps us fit and teaches every aspect of skating, like agility, balance, speed, and coordination. We also focus on strength training to prevent injuries,” she said.

The team has practice from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday. Thursdays are a mixed practice with the seasoned players and the new players — called Bootleggers, Melhad said.

“Any young women, aged 18 to 40 plus, who might be interested can come and watch or skate for fun,” she said, adding Joya is available at 928-533-7731 for more information.

Their next bout is at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Pioneer Park. They will be taking on the Atomics from Las Vegas.

“I like the physical aspect of skating,” Melhad said, “but I also like it because I have met some very amazing women from all over the world in the teams we have played and, of course, I love the competitiveness.”