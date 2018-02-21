One Man's Rant: In pursuit of the trivial

Went to the dentist not long ago. While I was sitting in “the chair,” I noticed that the television in the room was tuned to the Music Choice cable channel. It was featuring Pop & Country trivia about emerging new recording artists.

In the course of only a few minutes, I learned that Taylor Swift donated her prom dress to charity, that someone named Charlie Puth’s most embarrassing experience was slipping and falling in front of his high school buds, and that somebody else — named Easton Corbin — was raised on his grandparent’s Florida cattle ranch.

Oh, I also discovered that if you’re a woman and hope to achieve entertainment greatness, you have to be known by just one name. Cam, P!nk and Daya are only selected examples. Madonna, too, of course. By the way, according to Music Choice, it’s important that we all know that the star’s name is pronounced “Day uh” not “Dai uh.” I think she has a new album entitled … whatever.

Until that morning, I didn’t know there was so much such important news out there. Here I’ve been wasting my time worrying about North Korea. And Iran. And immigration. And Nancy Pelosi.

All this Pop & Country trivia reminds me of our occasional visits to the movie theater. If we get there much before the feature begins, we’re treated not only to 79 previews of movies to come, but a trivia question quiz about young actors and actresses of whom I’ve never heard.

For example, who played the phosphorescent chartreuse wignon in the latest special effects blockbuster: was it Mizzle Schnubly, Calinda Frankheiser or Lance Boyle? I don’t think I’ve ever correctly answered any of these critical mass inquiries. If I gave a damn about Mizzle, Calinda or Lance, I suppose my abject ignorance would be a concern.

When I substitute at the high school, I usually start class with a trivia quiz to break the ice. My trivia, though, deals with US or world history, current events or some other topic that a student might in some small way be enriched by knowing. I’m probably just a victim of my own generation, but somehow, knowing whether we are a republic or a democracy seems marginally more important than whose single hip hop album has been at the top of the charts for the last six weeks.

I’m not against all trivia. Some of it can truly be fun as well as enlightening. I’m very aware that I’m a stuffy old coot who doesn’t have time for silliness. Well that’s true most of the time, except when I’m writing this column.

I guess my real disagreement is with pop culture which seems so superficial and immaterial compared to the serious issues we face daily. To prove that I’m an antique in my thinking, I believe that pop culture is a very effective strategy for the numbing and dumbing down of us all.

Of course, sports are very important; especially football. All the media hype and hoopla around the Super Bowl, for example, is highly justified. Football gives us a needed break from the mayhem of modern living. I can’t think of a better way to spend my time on a Sunday afternoon in the fall than watching several sweaty 300-pound athletes bludgeoning each other on the 30-yard line. Just sayin’.

You want a meaty trivia question that provides some value? Try this one: Which team was the first not to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl? OK, my work here is done.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.