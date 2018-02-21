A new water master reigns

Ralph Baker reigns as Chino Valley Irrigation District’s new water master, taking over for 15-plus-year veteran Chris Trinka, according to the district’s Clerk of the Board, Karen Halford.

After Trinka left to go back to Pennsylvania with his family, nobody applied for the job, so Baker stepped up to take over, Halford said.

“When Chris was here, he helped him out quite a bit with maintenance,” she said. “When he left, he bought all of Chris’ farming equipment.”

Baker said he happened to be going through the office when he was told they couldn’t find anybody. They knew he had a history working in irrigation and construction, so they asked him, Baker said.

He’s been in the position since January, said Halford. Baker noted the background experience he has, especially his work on San Diego agricultural property for five years, gives him the experience he needs for this job, he said.

“What I did was irrigation, water lines,” Baker said. “I pulled them up, installed them. I’ve been in the construction trade. I was trying to retire, but that didn’t work out.”

Chino Valley’s water season, when water use is higher than usual, begins in March, meaning Baker had only three months to learn 100 years of heritage and managing the district, Baker said, adding that he’s customer oriented.

Baker said his goal is to save the customer as much money as possible while also saving the district money.

“If I can save the customer $50, that’s money in their pocket,” he said. “And it saves the district money also on the electric charge.”

“I draw water, too,” he said, “and I’m a stickler when it comes to numbers, and when I want the water off, I want the water off within reason.”

He wants to make sure response times are faster, he said. When he’s got water running, he doesn’t go anywhere, and his response time is 10 minutes to any well, he said. The goal is to get to the well and fix whatever needs to be fixed in a timely manner, Baker said.

Depending on the weather, Chino Valley’s water season runs through October.

Halford said she wanted to remind residents if they have any Chino Valley Irrigation District assets on their property, they are not to be disturbed. Assets include ditches, pipelines and irrigation valve boxes, she said. The boxes provide housing for irrigation control valves.

“You can call the office … and see if it’s possible to relocate them, but please don’t disturb them,” Halford said.

“We just had somebody run over one of our boxes and dig up our pipeline because it was in their way.”

The Chino Valley Irrigation District can be reached at 928-636-4535.