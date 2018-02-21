CVSD Student of the Week: Tabytha Sockyma

Tabytha has demonstrated outstanding character in Kindergarten at Territorial Early Childhood Center. She is always kind to other students and does the right thing even when it is difficult.

She goes above and beyond what is asked of her, and is always ready to be a helper. Tabytha does not give up when she doesn’t understand, she continues to try harder. Her attitude toward school sets an example for other students, and she is a leader in the classroom.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.