Cooking with Diane: Cherry Angel bars

A cold glass of milk with these cherry angel bars hits the spot for a simple, great family dessert.

Cherry Angel Bars

Ingredients:

1 box angel food cake mix

1 20 ounce can cherry pie filling

2 eggs

Directions:

With electric mixer, blend all ingredients until well mixed.

Pour into a greased, 9x13 cake pan.

Bake 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool before frosting bars.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

1 cube butter (soft)

8 ounces cream cheese (soft)

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

Cream butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Blend well.