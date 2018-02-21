Cooking with Diane: Cherry Angel bars

A cold glass of milk with these cherry angel bars hits the spot for a simple, great family dessert.
Cherry Angel Bars
Ingredients:
1 box angel food cake mix
1 20 ounce can cherry pie filling
2 eggs
Directions:
With electric mixer, blend all ingredients until well mixed.
Pour into a greased, 9x13 cake pan.
Bake 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Remove from oven and cool before frosting bars.
Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients:
1 cube butter (soft)
8 ounces cream cheese (soft)
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
Cream butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Blend well.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK