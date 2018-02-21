Cooking with Diane: Cherry Angel bars

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2018 6 a.m.

    • A cold glass of milk with these cherry angel bars hits the spot for a simple, great family dessert.

    Cherry Angel Bars

    Ingredients:

    1 box angel food cake mix

    1 20 ounce can cherry pie filling

    2 eggs

    Directions:

    With electric mixer, blend all ingredients until well mixed.

    Pour into a greased, 9x13 cake pan.

    Bake 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

    Remove from oven and cool before frosting bars.

    Cream Cheese Frosting

    Ingredients:

    1 cube butter (soft)

    8 ounces cream cheese (soft)

    1 teaspoon vanilla

    2 cups powdered sugar

    Directions:

    Cream butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Blend well.

