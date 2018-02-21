Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with Cops slated for Feb. 28

Coffee with Cops slated for Feb. 28

Coffee with Cops provides casual conversation with local law enforcement. Join us from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Schaan and various other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Staff of Rep. Paul Gosar office hours

The staff of Rep. Paul Gosar will be holding office hours in Paulden, from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Paulden Public Library, 16 W. Big Chino Road. Visit to raise any concerns you may have about federal and state topics and get to know the Congressman’s staff. You may also receive help with federal agencies (Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration, Internal Revenue Service, and more).

Chino Valley Library sale this month

Biographies — a large selection, including biographies of politicians, movie stars, and historical figures, as well as biographies of many other famous and interesting people — are featured this month at the Friends of the Chino Valley Library Sale. All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road.

A discussion of Public Works projects set for Feb. 28

The mayor and manager will hold their second community outreach event, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Community Center, 1527 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley. Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury will discuss the town’s current and future projects.

Police Department Citizen Academy

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 28 through April 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

Chino Valley Citizens Academy

Get a close-up and in-depth look at Chino Valley’s government through the eight-week academy, moderated by Mayor Darryl Croft. It meets weekly, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights, from March 1 through April 19.

Each session will be led by a variety of local leaders, including the town’s elected officials, department staff and local civic and service organization leaders, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues directly with the mayor, vice mayor, council members, town staff, community leaders and others.

Sessions will be held at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, except for one session held at the Fire Station, 1133 W. Road 3N.

Participate in this program is free. Reservation can be made by visiting www.chinovalley.org. For information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Senior Center dance is March 19

A dance is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road. Tickets are $15, and the price of admission includes pizza and beverages. Bryan Keith will be playing music from the ’50s to the ’70s, including country music. Call Anita, 586-295-0015, or Mary, 612-790-1351 for tickets.

Spring football team forming

Those who are interested in a spring football training team are urged to email cvyfacougars@gmail.com, noting the division in which your athlete would play. Four games plus a bowl game are being considered. Games would run mid-April to mid-May. Cheer will not be offered in the spring.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meetings

On Monday, March 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Joan Carrell. She is a resident expert at Quilt ‘n Sew Quilt Shop and teaches many classes, including the Bag Lady class. She will present a trunk show of her handbags at the meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. Her presentation at the church is free, and refreshments will also be provided at no charge. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, Carrell will teach a class on making the Bermuda Bag. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, contact Sue at 415-271-5740.

Daughters of the Confederacy scholarship offered

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter 2674, offers a scholarship of $500 for female students with a 3.0 GPA.

The applicant must be a lineal descendant of a Confederate ancestor. The application deadline is Thursday, March 1. For more information, call Kay Harlan, president, at 928-717-7246.

Studio Tour issues call for artists

The application period is open through Friday, April 6, for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

A participation fee is $150 if application is received by March 16. Thereafter, until the April 6 deadline, the fee is $175.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the Quad Cities — Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. Media will include ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, acrylic, oil and watercolor painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles/wearables and woodworking.

Last year this self-guided tour, which is free to those attending, featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. For more information, visit www.PrescottStudioTour.com.

Caregiver support group meets Feb. 24

There will be an informational meeting for caregivers at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at 165 E. Aspen Road, Paulden (next to the Paulden Food Bank). Come connect with other caregivers, take time out for yourself, laugh, share your thoughts, have fun and be encouraged.

The meeting is sponsored by the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic. Call Kathy at 928-445-5211, ext. 2315 if you have any questions.

Estate planning topic of Feb. 22 talk

“Estate Planning for Blended Families – Yours, Mine and Ours” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Chuck Walker, of Walker Estate Attorneys, will provide legal solutions to estate planning concerns when blended families are involved. He will cover beneficiary designations, deeds, POD, TOD, joint accounts with no formal estate plan, last will and testament and trusts.

RSVPs appreciated, to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Jazz, folk as part of Cabaret Series Feb. 23

Enjoy a versatile guitarist whose music covers jazz, folk and more in an intimate setting to relax and enjoy his artistry up close. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s Cabaret Series brings it all together at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, when Windham Hill alumnus Sean Harkness returns to YCPAC.

A solo artist, composer, teacher and studio musician, Sean Harkness has released six albums, many on the Windham Hill record label. As a staple of New York City’s folk and jazz music scenes, Harkness performs a busy schedule of solo concerts, as well as duets and ensemble tours with Windham Hill alumni like Will Ackerman and Liz Story. In the recording studio, he is a “first-call guitarist” for a distinguished list of jazz, folk and rock artists.

Tickets are $47. For more information and tickets, visit the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, call 928-776-2000 or 877-928-4253 (toll free) or visit the website www.ycpac.com.

Letters of support needed

Please send your letters of support for installation of turn lanes from Highway 89 onto Little Ranch Road in Paulden to improve safety of the traveling public. This intersection is a candidate for a safety improvement project. Let’s get our respectful letters submitted to Mr. Stump in support of this project. We have received no timeline information just a request to submit your letters.

Address letters to: Alvin Stump, P.E., District Engineer, Arizona Department of Transportation, 1109 Commerce Drive, Mail Drop P800, Prescott, Arizona 86305.