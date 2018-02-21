APS scams still happening

Local law enforcement agencies have become aware of several situations in which citizens have received calls from people identifying themselves as Arizona Public Service (APS) employees. The caller then goes on to demand immediate payment to avoid a service stoppage.



These callers often times demand personal banking information for payment. They will also ask for payment in the form of pre-paid cards. APS doesn’t do that.



If there is ever a question about the validity of an email, website or person claiming to be an APS representative, call the APS Customer Care Center immediately at 602-371-7171 to verify this information.

The police would like to remind the community to remain vigilant about these and similar phone scams in which the caller claims to be from a legitimate business or agency. If you receive a call such as this, you should hang-up and contact that business or agency directly.