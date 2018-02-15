Local baseball kids participate in hitting camp at PVEC

More than 90 boys and girls from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Phoenix and more participated in a hitting camp put on by Process Driven Baseball Academy on Feb. 11 at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Those in attendance received professional hitting instruction from current Major League Baseball hitting instructors using pitching machines, bounce drills and the mental approach to hitting. For more information about future camps, call 928-308-5822.

Rough Rider 100 coming to Prescott Valley Feb. 16

With $10,000 in cash prizes, a $4,000 bronze statue and ability to claim the U.S. Army Rough Rider Champion title on the line, dozens of off-road motorcycle racers from across the country are scheduled to attend the U.S. Army Rough Rider 100: The Race of Champions during President’s Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16 to 18, in Prescott Valley.

World-class competitors Gary Sutherlin, Max Gerston, Mitch Carvolth and Taylor Robert are scheduled to attend along with Shelby Turner, a back-to-back AMA No. 1 Enduro Cross Champion and three-time Canadian Motocross Champion.

The race will take place at the rocky, sandy ravines of Lynx Creek. For more information, go to roughrider100.com or contact Mike Johns via email at mike@team6events.com.

Annual Leprechaun Charity Open at Antelope Hills set for March 17

The ninth annual Leprechaun Charity Open golf tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. The tournament is sponsored by the men’s golf club and benefits Prescott Area Shelter Services. Last year, 156 total golfers participated and raised $3,100. The club hopes to exceed that mark this spring. The event is a four-person scramble format at $55 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, range balls and a buffet lunch. There are $2,200 in total prizes for multiple categories and a hole-in-one contest for a new car and raffle prizes. Scheduled tee time March 17 is 9 a.m. Deadline to enter is Friday, March 11. For more information go to leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com or contact Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625.

Outdoor recreation expo coming to Arizona March 24-25

The Arizona Game and Fish Department Outdoor Expo is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25, at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix. Admission and parking are free. Participants will have an opportunity to see live ambassador animals from the department’s wildlife center and learn fun facts about them. Expo goers will also be able to check out many firearm manufacturers, and participate in a cowboy mounted shooting competition, among many other fun events. Talk to experts about Arizona’s wildlife, fishing, hunting and more. More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand with up-to-date products and services. Expo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25.