Sunset Point, southbound I-17 reopens

Update - 3:12 p.m. Feb. 14: I-17 southbound reopens at Sunset Point

I-17 southbound has reopened at the Sunset Point Rest Area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. One direction of the highway had closed to place a barrier where loose rock had been found above the roadway.

Northbound lanes were unaffected.

Original post:

Interstate 17 southbound is scheduled to close at Sunset Point Rest Area at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 14, to place a barrier where loose rock has been found above the roadway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said just after noon.

The closure is expected to last about an hour.

The southbound closure will extend from Sunset Point at milepost 252 to the work zone at milepost 247. Northbound lanes will remain open.

