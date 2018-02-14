Student of the week: Brian Purser

Brian Purser, a student in Mrs. Bond’s third-grade class at Del Rio Elementary School, is the Chino Valley Unified School District student of the week.

Brian has made a positive turn around this year becoming a respectful role model for his classmates. According to Mrs. Bond, “Brian has been a wonderful student, doing what is asked of him and doing it respectfully.” Brian’s friends shared out that they love hanging out with him and that he is nice to everyone.



When asked about why Character Counts matters, Brian responded with, “People should be nice to other people; I try to follow the rules … it just makes things better.” We are so proud of Brian and the example he sets for all of us here at Del Rio School.

Brian is also the January winner of the Del Rio Pawsitives Drawing; he will be receiving a brand new bicycle provided by Jeff Champ of Farmers Insurance of Chino Valley!

