Strumming for the younger generation

Ethan Goodluck, a third grader at Del Rio Elementary, said he already knew how to play the drums and flute and wanted to learn another instrument, so he’s learning the ukulele.

Similarly, fifth grader Akeisha Jorgensen said she really liked the ukulele and wanted to learn how to play it.

“It’s like a guitar, but easier,” Jorgensen said. “I like guitars, too.”

Goodluck and Jorgensen are two of the students who attend an after-school ukulele club, led by Doreen Cocherell, a member of the Prescott Ukulele Guild. The club’s first meeting was last month.

Cocherell, who volunteers for the club, said she started it after asking the guild members about what will happens to the guild and who will take over when the current members pass away.

“We’re all very old people there,” Cocherell said. “They said ‘well, we don’t know.’ So I said, ‘I think we need to get some students in here, some children. I found out that there were already ukuleles here, all they needed was a facilitator.”

She said that Del Rio Elementary Principal Carolyn Reeder was supportive of the club from the outset, including making a room available signing up the students.



Seeing the kids’ faces light up when they figured out another note or a song is the best part of teaching the ukulele, Cocherell said, adding that they have learned several easy songs already, including “How Much is That Doggy in the Window?” and “You Are My Sunshine” and “Lava,” from the Pixar short film, “Lava.”

“I asked them at the first class, what do you want to learn and that’s what they said,” Cocherell said.

Eventually, she hopes to have recitals, and Reeder is setting something up for the club, Cocherell said.

Along with learning how to play the instrument — including learning chords, transitions and strumming patterns — the students are also taught how to take care of the instruments.

It’s not only elementary students who attend the club, Cocherell said, noting that fifth grade teacher Marcy Valenzuela comes by to learn the ukulele, too.

She comes by after school and then goes right back to her grading when the club ends, Cocherell said.

Looking to the future of the after school ukulele club, Cocherell said that if she could get more volunteers to help out, the program might grow.

“I would love to see them, when they’re ready, join the Prescott Ukulele Club that meets monthly,” she said.

Jorgensen and Goodluck both said they are enjoying learning how to play the ukulele and are going to keep learning as much as they can.

The club meets at Del Rio Elementary School, 1036 N. Road 1 West, from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.