Pet of the Week: Little Ann

Little Ann is a female Redbone Coonhound. She is young and could be a purebred.

She doesn’t like to sit still for long and will probably need some patience training.

Since she is so active, a family that likes to go on hikes would be ideal for her. The family that adopts her will need a large fence, at least 5-feet high, because Little Ann is curious and loves to explore. If interested in adopting Little Ann, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.