A muddy situation for Chino; town changes name of annual event

Last year the Chino Valley Mudder brought in $8,500 in revenue for the town, but it also created a muddy situation, according to Todd League, chairman of Chino Valley’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

The Tough Mudder, a national organization, says “Mudder” is trademarked, League said.

“Just to avoid any conflict, we backed off and came up with a different name,” he said. “We didn’t know Mudder was trademarked. At least everybody will still know what it is.”

At last week’s board meeting, the board was given two new names that were not trademarked to choose from: Chino Mud Run and Chino Muddah.

In a vote of 3-1, the board decided to rename the event to Chino Mud Run.

That name calls it what it is, said George Cooper, a board member.

“It’s a mud run,” Cooper said. “There’s no mistaking about what it is when you put it out that way.”

Debbe Hacke, also a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said she was in favor of calling the event the “Muddah.” It’s shorter, she noted, and closer to the name the town already had for it. She said she preferred “Muddah” because of advantages she felt the name would have for marketing.

But Carrie Barnes — a member of the advisory board and also the chair of the town’s Aquatics Committee – disagreed. She said the name “Chino Mud Run’ would be less confusing for people outside of Chino Valley who had never participated in the event.

“If people have done the mud run before, or they live in our area, that’s one thing,” Barnes said. “But if we want to bring more people in to do it, I think it’s better to label it what it is, so people know exactly what it is.”

Whether “mud run” would be spelled as one word or two words was not determined at the meeting, although those different spellings were discussed.

A date for this year’s mud run has not yet been announced. However last year, the event was held in August.