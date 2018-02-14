Motor sports not going to happen in Chino Valley, says mayor

Citing a variety of reasons, Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft said motor sports is not going to happen in Chino Valley.

Two of those reasons are because residents don’t want it and because it would not work economically, Croft said.

“When we looked at it, it wasn’t economically feasible,” he said. “We wouldn’t get enough money out of it.”

While the sport might have brought some money to the town, the revenue wouldn’t have been enough to cover the costs the town would incur to maintain a facility, including the roads for the vehicles, Croft said.

Additionally, he said, residents of Chino Valley are opposed to motor sports because of the sport’s noise.

Another objection was the location developers wanted, Croft said.

Town staff would have accepted it in town on the highway, he said, but the proposed location, the Old Home Manor, didn’t fit.

Those developers had a motor sports dream for Chino Valley, and the previous mayor thought it would have been a good idea, too, Croft admitted, but he said his views on motor sports in Chino Valley are more pragmatic.

“I’m a business guy,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned the business didn’t pan out for the town.”