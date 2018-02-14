Cooking with Diane: Almond joy cookies

I did not forget the egg in these cookies. I was surprised, myself, when the recipe didn’t call for an egg, but these soft and chewy cookies are really good cookies, especially if you like the taste of almond and coconut.

1 cup butter (soft)

1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon coconut flavoring

1 cup sugar

1 cup almond paste

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup nuts (optional)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

In a mixing bowl, whip sugar, butter, and almond paste until well blended. In a separate bowl mix flour, salt, baking powder and soda, add to butter mixture, stirring well. Stir in coconut, chocolate chips and nuts. Shape into balls about the size of a walnut. Place on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.