Harrison's big night not enough in NAZ Suns' loss

Shaquille Harrison scored 25 points on 10 of 19 shooting, dished a career-high 12 assists, but the Northern Arizona Suns suffered a 123-118 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Friday night.

It is Harrison's third double-double of the season.

Lakers (22-13) point guard Scott Machado achieved his first career triple-double with 16 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Suns (16-19) fell behind in the first quarter, but exploded for 42 points in the second period to snag a 71-69 halftime lead. Despite the offensive outburst, Northern Arizona was unable to hold on late in the fourth quarter to drop to 0-3 against the Lakers this season.

Archie Goodwin scored 20 points thanks to a 10 for 12 mark from the free-throw line, grabbed three rebounds and recorded five steals. Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson posted his third straight double-digit scoring game with 18 points.

Coming off winning the last NBA Gatorade League Player of the Week award, Travis Wear achieved a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers. Thomas Bryant tallied 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona is scheduled to play its last game before the All-Star break at the Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, Feb. 11. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.