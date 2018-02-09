Wildland fire in Chino Valley started by lawnmower

FD spokesperson: ‘It was a close one’

A wildland fire in Chino Valley burned about a third of an acre of grassland before Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews were able to put it out Thursday, Feb. 8. (Rob Zazueta, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority/Courtesy)

A wildland fire in Chino Valley burned about a third of an acre of grassland before Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews were able to put it out Thursday, Feb. 8. (Rob Zazueta, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: February 9, 2018 6 a.m.

    • A wildland fire along the 900 block of S. Reed Road in Chino Valley burned about a third of an acre of grassland before Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews were able to put it out Thursday, Feb. 8.

    The fire was apparently stated around 2:30 p.m. by a homeowner mowing his weeds, said Rob Zazueta, spokesperson for CAFMA.

    “So they were trying to do right, but they must have hit a rock or something that caused a spark and it caught the grass on fire and it just spread really quickly,” Zazueta said.

    Two engines, a Battalion 6 rig and a Chino Valley Police Department patrol showed up to the home soon after the fire started.

    “It was a close one,” Zazueta said. “Luckily there was no wind today. It’s just a good reminder of how dry everything is.”

    Related Stories

    More like this story




    MOST READ