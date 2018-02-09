Wildland fire in Chino Valley started by lawnmower

A wildland fire along the 900 block of S. Reed Road in Chino Valley burned about a third of an acre of grassland before Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews were able to put it out Thursday, Feb. 8.

The fire was apparently stated around 2:30 p.m. by a homeowner mowing his weeds, said Rob Zazueta, spokesperson for CAFMA.

“So they were trying to do right, but they must have hit a rock or something that caused a spark and it caught the grass on fire and it just spread really quickly,” Zazueta said.

Two engines, a Battalion 6 rig and a Chino Valley Police Department patrol showed up to the home soon after the fire started.

“It was a close one,” Zazueta said. “Luckily there was no wind today. It’s just a good reminder of how dry everything is.”

