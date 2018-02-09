Obituary: James Dennis Lovell Jr.

James Dennis Lovell Jr., 58, passed away on Jan. 22, 2018, in Chino Valley, Arizona. He was born on Nov. 8, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio.

James was a loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle. He will be missed.

James is survived by his mother, Beverly Boweter; sister and brother-in-law, Steve and Crystal Foubert; nephews and nieces, Jason and Jennifer Foubert and Dustin and Jennifer Foubert; great-nephews, Brent Alexander Morris, Jacob Robert Morris, Kayden Michael Foubert, Alexander Edward Foubert and Caleb Travis Foubert; and great-nieces, Kaylee Marie Foubert, Braelyn McKenzie Foubert; and extended family cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at Chino Valley Funeral Home, 480 W. Palomino Rd., Chino Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.