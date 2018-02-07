Test your basketball knowledge, enter to win 2 VIP tickets to NAZ Suns game

Are you a basketball fan? Have you attended a Northern Arizona Suns game at Prescott Valley Event Center this season yet? If not, maybe it’s time to join in on the fun, and The Daily Courier wants to help! Beginning Monday, Feb. 5, the Courier is running an online contest where two lucky fans can win a set of VIP tickets to a Northern Arizona Suns game in Prescott Valley. Contestants are required to answer a 10-question quiz about basketball. Once a fan submits the quiz, they are entered into a random drawing, which will take place Tuesday, Feb. 20. The winner will have a choice between two tickets to the Austin Spurs game at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, or Friday, March 2, against the Memphis Hustle. Tipoff against Memphis is set for 7 p.m. at PVEC. To participate in the contest and test your basketball knowledge, log online to: dcourier.secondstreetapp.com/NAZ-Suns-Feb/questions/1364425. Fans have until Feb. 20 to submit their quiz!

Game and Fish to resume stocking Apache trout

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Monday, Feb. 5, its intention to continue stocking around 55,000 Apache trout of a catchable size into the lakes and streams in the White Mountain by May. The trout are from the Silver Creek Hatchery. Stocking of the trout did not occur in Arizona due to federal hatcheries having tested positive for Bacteria Kidney Disease. The state relies on federal hatcheries to supply the eggs necessary to raise Apache trout. This year, AGFD is expecting to receive about 200,000 Apache trout eggs. The department has around 100,000 Apache trout eggs at its Tonto Creek Hatchery that came from Williams Creek National Fish Hatchery and are scheduled to be stocked next year.

American Ninja Warrior Experience set for Feb. 10-11 in Phoenix

Do you have what it takes to complete one of the most difficult obstacle courses known to man? From NBC’s Emmy-Award-nominated series, the new American Ninja Warrior Experience is a touring obstacle course that will make a stop in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 and 11. The experience opens up the course to all that want to give it their best shot, or just want to watch the action in person. The even offers adult, amateur and youth courses where participants can both get on the obstacles and be coached by some of the best American Ninja Warriors. There’s also a top ninja competition, allowing fans to watch some of the best at work. For more information, or to purchase tickets, log online to anwexperience.com.

Rough Rider 100 coming to Prescott Valley Feb. 16

With $10,000 in cash prizes, a $4,000 bronze statue and ability to claim the U.S. Army Rough Rider Champion title on the line, dozens of off-road motorcycle racers from across the country are scheduled to attend the U.S. Army Rough Rider 100: The Race of Champions during President’s Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16 to 18, in Prescott Valley. World-class competitors Gary Sutherlin, Max Gerston, Mitch Carvolth and Taylor Robert are scheduled to attend along with Shelby Turner, a back-to-back AMA No. 1 Enduro Cross Champion and three-time Canadian Motocross Champion. The race will take place at the rocky, sandy ravines of Lynx Creek. For more information, go to roughrider100.com or contact Mike Johns via email at mike@team6events.com.

Annual Leprechaun Charity Open at Antelope Hills set for March 17

The ninth annual Leprechaun Charity Open golf tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. The tournament is sponsored by the men’s golf club and benefits Prescott Area Shelter Services. Last year, 156 total golfers participated and raised $3,100. The club hopes to exceed that mark this spring. The event is a four-person scramble format at $55 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, range balls and a buffet lunch. There are $2,200 in total prizes for multiple categories and a hole-in-one contest for a new car and raffle prizes. Scheduled tee time March 17 is 9 a.m. Deadline to enter is Friday, March 11. For more information go to leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com or contact Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625.

D-backs to host race against cancer on March 31

The Arizona Diamondbacks are scheduled to host their sixth annual D-backs Race Against Cancer on Saturday, March 31, in Phoenix. Proceeds will benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The 5K/1-mile walk will head through downtown Phoenix streets and participants will be able to end with a victory lap around the outfield wall at Chase Field. The 5K is set to begin at 7:15 a.m. and the 1-mile Family Fund Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Partipants will receive a D-backs racing shirt, unique finisher medal, a drawstring bag and a ticket to a game. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile race. To register, log online to dbacks.com/race.

D-backs spring training tickets now available

Individual tickets for all Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 spring training games at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale are online at dbacks.com/spring and at the box office at home plate gate. Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $13 to $40. General admission to lawn seating starts at $13 and tickets for the 7,000 reserve seats within the bowl of the stadium start at $24. More than 300,000 fans are estimated to attend spring training games at Salt River Fields, which is also home to the Colorado Rockies. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for their first workout Wednesday, Feb. 14, and the first full-squad workout is set for Monday, Feb. 19. The D-backs open their 21st spring training Wednesday, Feb. 21, with an exhibition game against Arizona State at 1:10 p.m. Arizona official starts Cactus League play Friday, Feb. 23, with a road game against the Rockies and will host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Feb. 24.