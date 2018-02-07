Store chosen as Chamber’s Business of the Year

Chino Rentals & Supply was recently chosen as the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year, a choice that former director Arlene Alen said was well deserved.

Being chosen as the Business of the Year was great, said Adam tenBerge, whose father, Remy tenBerge, owns the store. The business has been well established in the area as a father-son operation, WHO said.

“We like to do what we can to help out, whether it’s for the town or the chamber or schools — whatever it is,” tenBerge said. “It was definitely a good feeling that we’re still getting recognized even though we’ve been here for so long; we’re not getting overlooked.

TenBerge said Chino Rentals & Supply has been in business since 1981. He said that Remy tenBerge was in the construction business and wanted to offer a good place for supplies and tools, tenBerge said. He kind of saw the boom of the future, the California rush, and the early 1980s financial crunch helped the business to grow as well, he said.

Throughout the years, one of the biggest things they’ve learned as a business is the importance of personability and relatability with customers, tenBerge said.

“The relationship is important,” he said. “People can buy this stuff anywhere. They can do this anywhere. The internet’s probably a tough animal to work with; it’s the relationship that makes it or breaks it.”

After all these years, they still enjoy having the business and seeing the generations of regulars coming in, tenBerge said. He’s a coach, too, and there are customers kids’ that he’s coaching while his father originally coached that customer, he said.

Looking to the future, tenBerge said he hopes to grow and expand. He’s got family and hopefully one of them will stick around to be a part of the store, he said. He also mentioned opening a second store, elsewhere in Arizona.

Chino Rentals & Supply, 1181 Highway 89, is open from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays — 928-636-2026.