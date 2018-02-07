More than 40 employers expected to attend job fair

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Job & Career Fair will have more than 40 employers who want to hire to fill open positions, said Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Interim Director John Coomer.

“We have, at this point, 47 employers representing probably about 700 different real jobs if not more,” Coomer said. “There’re part-time jobs, full-time jobs and seasonal jobs.”

Teens are also encouraged to come if they’re interested in finding a summer job, Coomer said, stating that some of the local employers are looking to hire summer staff. A couple of camps are coming too, he said.

Held on Friday, Feb. 9, at Del Rio Elementary School, 1036 N. Road 1 W, the Job & Career Fair begins at 9 a.m. The first hour is reserved for military veterans, workers ages 55 and older and workers with disabilities. Everyone is welcome after 10 a.m. and the fair runs until 2 p.m.

Last year’s fair was successful, with about 35 employers and 150 people in attendance, Coomer said.

“We’re just really trying to encourage anybody who is looking for a better job, is unemployed at this point and wants to be employed, new to the area, looking for the skilled jobs, unskilled jobs,” he said. “Everything from law enforcement to education to construction to nonprofits are hiring.”

One of the major retailers will be at the fair doing reference checks and offering jobs to people, Coomer said. They’ll be interviewing and going through the whole procedure, making the fair a good market for a job searcher, he said.

As a whole, it’s a valuable service to the community and worth the drive, including for anyone in Prescott or Prescott Valley, Coomer said.

“There’s a need in the community for it,” Coomer said. “I hear every day of people looking for jobs, and I hear of employers looking for skilled people.”

For more information, contact Coomer at director@chinovalley.org or at 928-636-2493 or send an email to Katherine.anderson@yc.edu or at 928-776-2008.