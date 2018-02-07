Chino woman grooms pets in her mobile salon

Big dogs, little dogs, old dogs or puppies.

Sharon Bryant of Chino Valley has always loved dogs, which is why she has been a dog groomer for 34 years.

“I have always been dog and animal crazy, so when I had a chance to buy a dog-grooming shop, I quit my job at the bank and I have been doing this ever since,” Bryant said.

“My husband Gary and I moved to Chino Valley 11 years ago from California,” she said. “I bought a motor home and converted it to a mobile grooming salon for dogs (Paradise on Wheels). I work it by myself as I didn’t want to deal with employees.” Bryant has all the dog-grooming amenities in her mobile unit that she did in her shop. She can cut paw nails, clean ears and bathe, clip, brush, etc., for dogs and cats, too.

“I really do enjoy grooming cats, which a lot of groomers don’t,” she said.

“Most of my customers are on standing, regular appointments,” she said. “I go to their house, and as I am fully self contained, the whole appointment takes from 45 minutes to an hour, and then their pets are back in their own home.

“Because I go to their homes on a regular basis, I become friends with the owners and the pets,” she said. “I serve the tri-city area, but any new clients will be in Chino Valley only. I work Monday to Friday from 7a.m. to 5 p.m. and my prices start at $45, depending on breed and condition,” she said.

“I have always related better to pets then people, which is why I enjoy this work,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to see the pets and their owners happy, and the pets get more loving when they’re clean,” Bryant said.

Call her Paradise on Wheels at 928-533-1730 to schedule an appointment.