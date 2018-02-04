Chino Valley sends 6 wrestlers to state

Prescott qualifies 4, Bradshaw has 2 moving on

Chino Valley’s wrestling team placed fourth and Prescott finished fifth at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division III, Section IV Tournament Saturday at Payson High School, and they will send a combined 10 grapplers to this week’s D-III state tournament in Prescott Valley.

Bradshaw Mountain, competing in the Division II, Section II tournament at Ironwood High School in Glendale, will send two of its wrestlers to this week’s D-II state tournament, also in Prescott Valley.

The following wrestlers from Chino Valley, Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain have qualified for the state tournament:

CHINO VALLEY

120 pounds – Wade Payne placed third.

126 pounds – Cody Jasper placed third.

138 pounds – J.C. Mortensen placed fourth.

145 pounds – Kyle Lund placed third.

160 pounds – Keller Rock won a sectional title.

182 pounds – Tyler Plumb placed fourth.

PRESCOTT

120 pounds – Colton Tomitz placed second.

126 pounds – Lincoln Eby placed fourth.

152 pounds – Koby Coates placed second.

Heavyweight – Gavin Nelson placed second.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

170 pounds – Parker Hines placed fourth.

182 pounds – Daniel Medevielle placed third.

UP NEXT

The AIA will play host to the divisions I, II, III and IV state wrestling tournaments all day Thursday through Saturday at Prescott Valley Event Center.