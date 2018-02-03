Prescribed burn set for Verde Ranger District next week

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District will begin implementation on the Brushy Prescribed Burn beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 9, pending favorable weather conditions.

Fire Managers plan to use aerial ignitions to burn approximately 4,725 acres located 2 miles south and east of the junction of Interstate 17 and Highway 169, according to a news release. Favorable weather conditions, concurrence from ADEQ and an adequate number of fire management resources are a prerequisite to burning.

Smoke will be visible in the immediate areas of the burn activity including I-17. It is possible that there could be minor delays or stoppages of traffic as the burn progresses along Forest Road 732, 523, and 68D, the news release states. In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.



Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system; recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity, officials said. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott or call 928-567-4121.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.