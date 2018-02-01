Family scared, flees as drunk man breaks into Chino home

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, an intoxicated young man attempted to gain access to a home in the 1300 block of Goodwin Drive in Chino Valley.

The residents called 911 to report a man trying to break into their home through the rear door, according to a Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) news release. They told police that the man had broken the window out of the door and could be seen reaching through as the family gathered their children and ran to safety.

As the family ran out of the front door, extended family members living nearby heard the commotion, police reported. The intruder, who was running toward the fleeing family, was confronted by two uncles who tried to detain him until police arrived. Just before police officers arrived, the man escaped, but was later located a very short distance away and taken into custody.

The man, 23, was checked by fire department medical personnel and booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of criminal damage, trespassing and disorderly conduct – all misdemeanors – the news release states.

“[He] was heavily intoxicated and appears to have mistaken the victim’s home for the place he was staying,” said CVPD spokesperson Lt. Vincent Schaan.

It is the policy of Prescott Newspapers, Inc. not to release the offender’s name when the incident involved only misdemeanors.