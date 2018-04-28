Alvarado, Potts win junior home run derby in Prescott

The second annual Prescott Area Home Run Derby saw local hitters go yard more than 70 times during the event at Bill Vallely Field on April 15 in Prescott. In the 12U division, Anthony Morales Alvarado of Prescott Valley took first place overall with eight home runs, while also winning the slugging award with 34 total points. Shane Lievsay of Prescott Valley and Auron Stuller of Chino Valley took second and third, respectively. In the 14U division, Tyson Potts of Prescott hit eight home runs to claim the crow, edging out Elias Avila and Aiden Ott of Prescott Valley. Avila won the slugging award with 32 points. In the inaugural 16U home run challenge, Slader Krupnick of Prescott won the event with 15 home runs. Alvarado and Potts will move on to compete in the Junior Home Run Derby Regional competition Saturday, May 5, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Regional winners move on to compete during MLB All-Star week this summer in Washington, D.C.

Heritage competes in state, western national archery competitions

The Heritage Middle School archery team competed at the state level March 3 in Phoenix. Archers from all over the state of Arizona came to the Ben Avery Shooting Range in their respective age levels.

For Heritage, Hunter Hulburd, Emma Yakovich, Shawn Powell and Cayden McMains finished Top 10 in their divisions and joined a team of 24 archers at Western Nationals in Utah.

Heritage scored 100 points higher at nationals than they did at state, earning second place in 3D and second in target shooting.

Other team members that participated from Heritage include: Abi York, Haley Hamen-Easley, Vanessa Yeakle, Landon Smith, Andi Snedeker, Dallin Latham, Rhett Latham, Leilani Johnson, Anna Lowman, Austin Gray, Brandon Bunker, Julio Brown, Hunter James, Brianna James, Antonio Mckeown, Braddin Meyers, Ezekiel Spann, Jasmine Antone, Luke McLaughlin, Marshall Carcoba and Nate Schreiner.

Deadline to register for PGA Junior League Golf is April 30

For young golfers interested in participating in the PGA Junior League this summer, the deadline to signup is Monday, April 30. The Prescott Golf and Country Club, and the Quailwood Greens Golf Course in Dewey, is hosting a 16 and under league for those interested in learning how to play the game of golf. Registration is $75, which helps pay for a numbered jersey, golf hat, bag tag and much more.

There’s also a local fee of $100. PGA professionals will use one-on-one instruction with weekly practice sessions and complimentary range balls any time for practice at Prescott Golf Club.

Scholarship funds and complimentary clubs are available. For more information, please contact Justin Henderson at 602-616-4146 or email justin@prescottgolfcc.com.

Youth soccer organization holding local tryouts in May

The Yavapai Soccer Club is holding tryouts for players born in 2009 to 2012 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Bob Edwards Park in Prescott Valley, and at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at MVP Pavilion Turf Field. For players born between 2002 and 2008, tryouts will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Bob Edwards Park, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at MVP Pavilion Turf Field. For more information, email info@yavapaisoccer.com.

PATA Memorial Day tennis tournament set for Memorial Day weekend

The Prescott Area Tennis Association is hosting a NTRP Tennis Tournament on Memorial Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, May 26 to 28, at Roughrider Tennis Center in Prescott. Registration is open. For more information, please contact tournament director Dave Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com. Interested players can also visit pataonline.org.

Prescott Adult Soccer Club looking for players, taking signups

The Prescott Adult Soccer Club is looking for players to join the ranks this summer for coed, recreational and stress-free games. Games are pick-up format and players are required to bring a white and dark shirt for teams. The minimum age is 16. The fee for players is between $3 to $5 players depending on player numbers. The fee goes to the city to help keep the lights on. Games take place on Friday nights weekly at 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Park in Prescott. For more information, call Lucky Chopp at 928-910-2627, or email luckychopp@gmail.com.

Mile Hi Horseshoe Club to host state April 28

The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club of Prescott will play host to the Arizona Horseshoe Pitchers Association State Tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Watson Lake Park in Prescott. Thirty-seven pitchers will compete in three sanctioned tournaments, including the high section (top), elder division and women’s division. There will be a break for lunch, one complete with hamburgers and hot dogs, after the morning session. For more information, call Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Mile High PBR returns to Prescott Valley April 28

For the seventh consecutive year, the Professional Bull Riding organization will make a stop in Prescott Valley. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Tickets start at just $12 and doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-583-6098.

40th annual YMCA Whiskey Row Marathon set for May 5

The 40th annual YMCA Whiskey Row Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, May 5, in Prescott. The marathon hosts several runs, including a 2-mile Fun Run/Walk, 10K, half and full marathon. The first and last 5 miles are run along open, paved roads, while the remainder of the course cuts through Ponderosa Pine-covered Prescott National Forest on dirt roads. For more information about become a runner, a race volunteer for water stations and registration, finish line and course clean up, call Laura Winniford at 928-445-7221, ext. 217, or email laura@prescottymca.org.