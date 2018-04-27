Photo: 5 Chino Valley student-athletes sign letter of intent

Five student-athletes from Chino Valley signed their letter of intent April 25 to attend college and play their respective sports. From left to right: David Gehman, cross-country, Estrella Mountain Community College; Tyler Hixon, baseball, undecided; Colton Sandberg, football, Jamestown University; Rocky Rodriguez, basketball, Clarendon College; and Avery Humeyestewa, cross-country, Estrella Mountain C.C.