Pet of the Week: Fred

Hey there, my name is Fred! I am an approximately 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog. The shelter staff tell me what a friendly boy I am. I get along well with other dogs, cats, and I love people of all ages. I am house-trained and quiet. My only issue is that I tend to be a bit of an escape artist. I believe if I were to go to an active family who will take me for walks regularly, I might not escape. You have seriously got to come meet me. I am a GREAT dog! Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7, or visit the Chino Valley Animal Shelter at 1950 Voss Drive.