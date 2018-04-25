Number one priority is serving citizens

Editor’s Note – This is the fourth in a series of articles examining the financial health of the Town of Chino Valley.

Chino Valley’s Community Services Department is in good shape financially and does a good job with the budget it has, says Community Services Director Scott Bruner.

One big reason for the department’s fiscal health is because of its volunteers, Bruner said. For the Chino Valley Public Library alone, 64,960 people visited last year and the town’s population, according to the 2010 census, is 10,817, he said. Further, library volunteers put in 5,728 hours worth of work saving the town $57,280, Bruner said.

Additionally, the Senior Center will have hit the 25,000 mark for meals, said Assistant Community Services Director Cyndi Thomas.

“No doubt about it, it’s our volunteers,” Bruner said. “Our volunteers come through and they do so much for us whether it’s senior center or library even with the recreation and the recreation board and their volunteer work that they do is great and amazing.”

Community Services budget breakdown Chino Valley Community Services budget for fiscal year 2017-18 was $1,405,900. Here’s just how that breaks down within the department: Parks Maintenance – $430,200 Library – $329,700 Senior Center - $317,400 Aquatic Center - $215,800 Recreation - $112,700

The Chino Valley Town Council is also very aware and generous of the community’s needs as is Town Manager Cecilia Grittman, he said. If the community approaches Community Services with a particular need, they always have an open ear, Bruner said. They do listen and it’s a great relationship, he said. Thomas added they are fortunate to have an administration that is completely supportive of the department’s projects.

Currently projects Development Services is working on include expanding memory park and remodeling and rehabilitating its bathrooms as well as rehabilitating the Old Home Manor Ball Fields, Thomas said. “Phase one right now is we’re … taking care of the irrigation system that needs to be replaced,” she said. “Then we’ll be receding it, possibly pulling some new dirt for the infield, doing the dugouts, etcetera hopefully to get them back into shape for next year’s season.”

Citizens are always coming to Development Services with concerns, Bruner said. One major concern they hear a lot is lights on the ball fields at the community center, Thomas said. There are five ball fields and two of them are lit, she said. This year, Community Services has been directed by the mayor and council members to light the big field, Bruner said. It’s a junior league field and will open up an array of needs, Thomas said. Lighting it will cost about $350,000, Bruner added.

Additionally, the events and programming going on in the town is accomplished by being a mix of Town of Chino Valley events as well as those sponsored by various organizations the town partners with, Thomas said.

“One way we are able to accomplish the events and programming we do within our budget is by partnering with our community members,” she said.

As examples, Territorial Days and the Christmas Tree Lighting are Town of Chino Valley events, Thomas said. The Easter Egg Hunt was sponsored by Word of Life Assembly Church and the Fourth of July celebration is put on by the Recreation Foundation, Lions and Rotary Clubs, she said.

If the Community Services Department had the money for anything it wanted, it would be the citizens who determine what it goes toward, Bruner said.

“It’s that simple,” he said. “The citizens determine where we go. They tell us their needs and it’s our job to accommodate them. Our number one priority is serving our citizens.”