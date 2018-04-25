CV Police Foundation helps boost Head Start

The Chino Valley Police Foundation recently donated more than $200 worth of classroom materials to Head Start Chino Valley thanks to an anonymous donation, according to Chino Valley Police Foundation Treasurer Maureen Johnson.

The money was found at the police station in an envelope with the foundation’s name on it with specific instruction to help the Head Start program, Johnson said.

“We deposited the money and we went shopping,” she said.

They delivered the supplies to Haley Quinn’s classroom. At the Head Start, they have a very small budget and anything could help so when the organization contacted and asked her what she needed, she was thankful for anything they could give, Quinn said.

Head Start Chino Valley has 19 kids in an all-day classroom and having more supplies like paper, stencils, glue and glitter makes her grateful and excited, she said.

“We don’t have to limit supplies that we use,” Quinn said, noting the supplies are usually used sparingly so they last through the whole year. “This way the kids, they have enough paper, glue and glitter so we can get creative with it.”

The Chino Valley Police Foundation was formed at the end of October last year, Johnson said. To have the support of the community as well as that of the police officers is exciting, said President Leanne Garden.



With a mission statement of supporting Chino Valley’s police officers and support staff by raising money to purchase non-budgeted safety equipment, support National Night Out and the Citizen Academy, the foundation is working to bridge that gap between the community and the police officers, Garden said.

“My kids grew up always respecting officers and not being scared. That’s what we’re working toward, we want them to look to them as role models,” she said. “It’s one of those things when you have children, you want them to do their best, feel their best. Even with helping Head Start, that’s a great opportunity to help the community, help the teachers who also, especially right now, need any help that they can get with everything that’s going on.”

The donation to Head Start Chino Valley isn’t all that the Chino Valley Police Foundation has done for the community. When they organized, they felt strongly about getting something done and adopted a family at Christmas, Garden said. After working to find someone who truly needed the help, the family was that of a single mother who only asked for clothing, she said. They showed up at her home in the police department’s Humvee with officers who brought all the gifts in and Santa Claus showed up, Johnson said.

The foundation has also received a grant from Safeway for $1,500 specifically going to National Night Out, an annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, Johnson said.

Garden said she has three sons and leads them by example.

“If you want them to be productive people in our community and society, you have to show them the proper way to achieve that, she said.