Cooking With Diane: Dutch Apple Dessert

This moist apple dessert is a nice change from apple pie and is really very quick and easy to prepare, try it you’ll like it.

“Dutch Apple Dessert”

5 medium apples(sliced)

1 can Eagle Brand milk

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 cups Biscuit mix/divide

1/2 cup & 2 tablespoons cold butter /,divide

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped nuts

Combine Eagle Brand, apples, and cinnamon. In a bowl put 1 cup biscuit mix and cut in 1/2 cup cold butter with pastry blender, then stir in apple mixture mix well and pour into a greased 8x8 baking pan. In a separate bowl combine 1/2 cup biscuit mix, brown sugar and 2 tablespoons butter blend into course crumbs, add nuts mix well and sprinkle over apple mixture. Bake at 325 for 1 hour.

Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.