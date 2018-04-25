Cooking With Diane: Dutch Apple Dessert

Diane DeHamer/Courtesy

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: April 25, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • This moist apple dessert is a nice change from apple pie and is really very quick and easy to prepare, try it you’ll like it.

    “Dutch Apple Dessert”

    5 medium apples(sliced)

    1 can Eagle Brand milk

    1 teaspoon cinnamon

    1 1/2 cups Biscuit mix/divide

    1/2 cup & 2 tablespoons cold butter /,divide

    1/2 cup packed brown sugar

    1/2 cup chopped nuts

    Combine Eagle Brand, apples, and cinnamon. In a bowl put 1 cup biscuit mix and cut in 1/2 cup cold butter with pastry blender, then stir in apple mixture mix well and pour into a greased 8x8 baking pan. In a separate bowl combine 1/2 cup biscuit mix, brown sugar and 2 tablespoons butter blend into course crumbs, add nuts mix well and sprinkle over apple mixture. Bake at 325 for 1 hour.

    Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

