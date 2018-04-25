Chino Valley in Brief: Meeting focuses on town’s anniversary

Meeting focuses on town’s anniversary

The Town of Chino Valley will be turning 50! Town officials want to throw a big party with lots of community involvement. The big event will occur in conjunction with the town’s annual First Territorial Capital Days celebration in September 2020.

Councilmember Mike Best, chair of the event’s planning committee, invites interested citizens to the committee’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at the Chino Valley Community Center, 1527 N. Road 1 East.

Your ideas and participation are most welcome.

Bunco at church on April 27

Join the Chino Valley Community Church for Bunco at 6 p.m. Friday, April 27. The church is located at 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

The cost is $10.

Cancer Society seeks Relay For Life signups

The American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of the Quad Cities starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the Town of Prescott Valley Civic Center lawns. Be part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival.

The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.



Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness. Money raised supports the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo.

To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/quadcitiesaz or contact Kristi Jones at kristikay@cableone.net or via phone at 928-710-1021.

‘Balance Recovery’ topic on April 26

“Balance Recovery Strategies” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Karen Russell of Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital will explain three strategies used in balance recovery and fall prevention, and demonstrate a variety of exercises that can be done at home to build strength and flexibility and help prevent falls.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Monthly cruise-in with Auto Club moves

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) has moved its monthly “Cruise In With the PAAC” to a new location. After six years behind the Olive Garden restaurant, they are relocating to the outer parking lot behind the BMO Harris Bank, in downtown Prescott. The bank is at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets.

The cruise will start at 4 p.m. and, weather permitting, go until 8 p.m., the fourth Thursday of the month, from April to October. There are drawings and other activities.

The public is welcome to attend. Nonmember cars are welcome. There is a great deal of participation from the businesses located in the shopping center. Sprouts will be sponsoring the cars entered each month.

Each drive, as well as members of PAAC in attendance, will receive a ticket automatically entered in a drawing for a gift card from Sprouts. Other businesses helping make the cruise a fun event include: Walgreen’s, Staples, Canton Dragon, Brown Bag Burgers, Chipotle, Starbucks, Panda Express, Subway, and Swirl-N-Top frozen treats.

The Veterans Resource Centers (VRC) of America will have a booth at the cruise each month. Along with collecting non-perishable items for the food bank, the VRCA will be there for any veteran in need of assistance. The VRC will have someone at the cruise each month.

Families are invited to the Cruise In With the PAAC event. This will be a fun early evening in downtown Prescott each month.

For more information, contact Ali at 928-771-2521.

Dump the Drugs on April 28

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on our nation in epidemic proportions. Last year in Arizona 790 people died from an opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being a driving force.



MatForce and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, April 28. Medications can be disposed of at one of nine locations throughout the county, including: Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Bagdad.

Dr. Leon Cattolico, MatForce Board Member said, “Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives. Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations: Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina; Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Civic Circle; Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Main Street in Bagdad; and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations: Sedona Police Department at 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. First Street, Yavapai County Jail, 2830 N Commonwealth Drive, in Camp Verde; and the Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.

For more information call 928-708-0100 or visit the MatForce website at matforce.org.



April 28 clean up at Watson Lake

Join clean-up efforts at Watson Lake from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28. Meet in the parking north of the restroom at boat dock on the northwest side of Watson Lake. Participants will take short hikes around the west side of the lake or boat to pick up trash. The event is sponsored by the Geocaching Companions. Geocaching will be part of the fun. For more information, contact Kathy Lopez at 928-533-5183 or kathy.larry.lopez@gm.

Prescott’s Festival of Iris is April 28

Prescott Area Iris Society (PAIS) presents its 19th annual Iris Exhibit and Potted Iris Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Mortimer Nursery, 3166 Willow Creek Road. It features an amazing variety of iris colors and patterns with stunning displays of blooms and arrangements.

This is a free event that is open to the public. Vote for your favorite iris. There are hundreds of potted irises for sale.

Local gardeners, who wish to participate in horticultural, or artistic design categories may pick up the rules form at Mortimer Nursery, or visit prescottirissociety.org/ and print the form.



Visit the Yavapai College Sculpture Garden, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, to see newly expanded iris gardens in bloom.ail.com.

Love Peace and Joy Inc. event set for April 28

Love Peace and Joy Inc., a meet and greet event with special guests, American veterans, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Reg. and Linda Howlett’s Ranch, 3585 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Everyone is welcome. There will be food, fun, entertainment and fellowship. For more information, call 602-750-0075.

Meet Chief Wynn at Coffee With COPS April 25

Join the Chino Valley Police Department for casual conversation with local law enforcement at Coffee With COPS from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road, Chino Valley.

Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Schaan and various other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Community cleanup in Paulden set for May

District 4 Supervisor Craig Brown and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in the Paulden area.

The cleanup will be at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N. Marblehead Ave., and open to Yavapai County residents at no charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.

Accepted items: Household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, NiCad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting May 7

On Monday, May 7, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Gail Shannon, who is an instructor for the Laura Heine patterns and has been involved in quilting for many years.

Shannon will present a trunk show on her work, including her love of fiber art quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, Shannon will teach a class on “Collage Fun” with the Laura Heine patterns. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, contact Sue at 415-271-5740.

Dance set for May 4 with ‘Shades of Yesterday’

A dance, sponsored by the Ladies of St. Catherine Laboure, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at 2062 N. Highway 89, in the church hall. Tickets are $15 and include pizza and beverages. Come dance to the ’50s-’70s, and a bit of country by “Shades of Yesterday.” There will be a line dancing lesson from 5:30 to 6 p.m. For tickets, call Patty at 928-925-7903 between noon and 5 p.m.

Chino Valley board and committee applicants sought

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to: Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, fax 928-636-2144 or vnipper@chinoaz.net.

Register for football, cheer season this month

Chino Valley Cougars early registration is open. Visit the new website anytime during the month of April to register your athlete for the 2018 football and cheerleading season: http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/cvyfc.

Payment plans are available through the website.

Chino Valley Library book sale underway

Friends of the Chino Valley Library book sale for April is inspirational books. All proceeds benefit the Chino Valley Library located at 1020 W. Palomino Road. For more information, call 928-636-2687.

NACOG fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

ERAU book drive to benefit Navajo Nation

“Books collected in the quad-city area by the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University national honor society of Phi Kappa Phi will be given to the Tuba City Library and other sites to be determined on the Navajo Reservation,” said Anne Boetcher, chapter president.

Those wishing to donate books can take them to the Hazy Library, the Jack L. Hunt Student Center, or the STEM Center, where bins will be placed for donations.



These categories of books are especially wanted, book drive organizers said: anything dealing with Native American topics, how-to-do books, biographies, fiction for all ages, movies and DVDs.



The book drive runs through April 30.



Candidate packets are available at Town Hall

The Town of Chino Valley has its primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, and its general election for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The town’s elected offices open for candidacy are the following: mayor, which has a two-year term; one council position with a two-year term; and three council positions with four-year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for any of these offices must be able to register to vote, must be 18 or older, live within the town limits of Chino Valley, and have resided within the town for one year.

Candidate packets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, by appointment with Town Clerk Jami Lewis. Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 30, to file the necessary papers with Lewis, who can be reached at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052.

CV Police Department Citizen Academy ongoing

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

‘Wine, Bites & Brew’ on April 28

Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, The Lioness Club and Earthworks Garden Supply are hosting a fundraiser “Wine, Bites & Brew” from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Earthworks Garden Supply, 2531 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Enjoy tastes from your local breweries, wineries and restaurants. Brad Newman will provide live music. Tickets in advance cost $25 and can be purchased at the door for $30.

For information, visit chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493 or 714-651-7648.