Bradshaw’s Nnantah, Rozendaal, Shaver tune up for state

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Bradshaw Mountain track and field star senior Bailey Rozendaal holds the Bears’ girls’ program record in the javelin and the heptathlon. That would be considered a significant achievement for most prep athletes. For the disciplined, driven Rozendaal, however, it’s simply two down and two to go.

At the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational on a pleasant, sunny spring Saturday at Bob Pavlich Field, Rozendaal broke her own school record in the javelin with a toss of 94 feet, 5 inches en route to winning the event as the 2018 regular season nears its end.

“I feel like it’s been a good year, and the coaches have been really great,” the modest Rozendaal said.

Locals Chino Valley and Mayer joined 11 other teams at the meet, which Prescott didn’t attend.

In addition to Rozendaal’s school-record tally of 3,700 points in the heptathlon, which wasn’t held on Saturday, she’s a mere two-tenths of an inch shy of setting a new Bears record in the long jump (17.1 inches personal best; 17.3 record) and .23 seconds away from the 100m hurdles record (16.02 seconds; 15.80).

“The list goes on forever for her,” Bears coach Jason Shaver said of Rozendaal’s achievements. “She is a dedicated, hard-working, passionate, talented, smart individual who never quits. She pushes herself even after we push her, and she just strives for excellence. For the last three years that I’ve had her, she’s achieving that.”

On top of her javelin victory, Rozendaal won the 100 hurdles Saturday in 16.15 seconds, was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (48.37 seconds; 47.91 personal best) and placed fifth in the long jump (16-05). Rozendaal will compete at the Division II state meet May 2, 4 and 5 at Mesa Community College in the 100 and 300 hurdles (her main events in which she’s ranked in D-II’s Top 15), javelin and long jump.

“She’s looking to get 15.8 [seconds] for the 100 hurdles and 45 in the 300 [at state],” Shaver said. “Every time she runs, she gets better and better.”

Also at Saturday’s meet, the girls’ 4x100m relay team claimed third in 53.60 seconds.

Other Top 10 girls’ finishers for Bradshaw included: Vanessa Nnantah (8th, 13.45 seconds) and Sarah Hacker (10th, 13.70) in the 100m dash; Caitlynn Neal in the 200m dash (8th, 28.80); Alisa Berry in the 100m hurdles (6th, 19.48); the 4x800m relay team (6th, 13:08.19); Hacker (5th, 4-08) and Mailani Manuel (6th, 4-10) in the high jump; Julie Lawrence in the pole vault (T-3rd, 7 feet); Manuel in the long jump (10th, 13-09.75); Sarahy Gonzalez (4th, 26-06) and Julie Lawrence (6th, 24-09) in the triple jump, and Julien Sarno in the javelin (7th, 72-10).

On the boys’ side, hurdler and sprinter Charles Nnantah, a junior, placed second in the 110m hurdles (personal record 15.95 seconds), second in the 300m hurdles (40.46) and third in the 200m dash (23.48). Nnantah’s goal is to win state in the hurdles.

“Usually, my start is way better, but [Saturday] that first 120 [meters] of my race was really pitiful, honestly,” Nnantah said of his 300 hurdles. “But that last 150 felt really good. I was able to close that gap a little bit. I just need to work on my start. In my head, I’m over-preparing for it.”

Added coach Shaver, “Charles is in the same boat [as Rozendaal]. He’s looking at making finals at state. We’re looking at the high 14s in the 100. His main race is the 300, where he’s at 40 seconds. We’re trying to get him under 40, and if he does that he has a good chance at placing as well.”

Sophomore Noah Shaver will compete at state in the throws. Noah was runner-up in the javelin, firing a toss of 154-05, and placed fifth in the discus (124-05; personal-best 130) on Saturday. Coach Shaver said Noah’s ranked fifth in the state and second in the division in the javelin with a personal-best 166.

“[Saturday] he had a bad day,” the coach added about Noah in the javelin. “Afterwards, he ended up throwing 168, 170. He’s looking for 165, 170s at state, and that will put him second or third.”

Other Top 10 boys’ finishers for Bradshaw included: Victor Arenas (4th, 11.57 seconds) and Ismael Solano (10th, 11.88) in the 100m dash; Solano in the 200m dash (9th, 24.31); the 4x100m relay team (4th, 44.81); the 4x800m relay team (7th, 10:04.59); Daniel Hale (4th, 10), Conner Aikon (6th, 9) and Roland Pursell (7th, 9) in the pole vault and Ethan Greene in the long jump (9th, 17-06).

“We’ve had a lot of people drop off, but the people that are here have been steady and committed, so it’s been nice that we have a good group of people,” Rozendaal said of the Bears’ team. “For state, we’ll probably only have about three [individuals], but it will be three strong ones.”

CHINO VALLEY

The Division III Cougars’ strength rests in its girls’ and boys’ relay teams.

On the girls’ side, the 4x100m relay grouping of Lauren Foster, Ashley McGuffey, Sheyan Dilley and Mya Pullins finished second to Shadow Ridge (51.07 seconds) in 52.35 on Saturday. Their 4x800 relay team snared fourth (10 minutes, 56.41 seconds), a minute slower than first-place Flagstaff (9:53.14).

Chino Valley’s 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams should qualify for state.

“Our coaches do want us to qualify [for state] in the 4x100,” McGuffey said. “We’ve ran two or three 51s [at regular meets], which is what we need to qualify. We had a slow start, and we’ve definitely picked it up.”

Added Foster, “At [state] qualifiers, we just haven’t gotten our handoffs down [to run those 51s]. We’re peaking now, and we’ve kind of surprised ourselves.”

Other Top 10 girls’ finishers for Chino Valley Saturday included: Abbie Golden in the triple jump (5th, 26-02.75), and Addie Daniels (3rd, 32-02.5) and Madi Cornelius (4th, 30-02.5) in the shot put. Cougars coach Marc Metz said Daniels will make state, along with four other girls.

For the boys, their 4x100m relay team finished fifth in 47.21 seconds. Their 4x800m relay team snagged fourth in 8:46.32. In the throws, the Cougars’ Adrian Saldana finished 10th in the discus (101-01), while David Cantu (113-09) and Gino Gonzales (113-04) were sixth and eighth, respectively, in the javelin. Five Cougars boys should reach state.

Chino Valley’s 4x400m relay team, anchored by David Gehman and Andrew Skogen, qualified for state at the Friday Night Fever Meet Friday at Fountain Hills. Metz said Gehman will make state in the mile (4:37 time Friday). Andrew Skogen will go in the 800m.

MAYER

For the Division IV Wildcats Saturday, the boys’ 4x100m relay team finished eighth in 50.65 seconds. In the discus, Jared LaRue took ninth (102-04).

UP NEXT

Only one meet remains in the regular season for Bradshaw Mountain, the Last Knight Qualifier at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at Westview High School in Mesa. Chino Valley and Mayer also have one meet left, the Alhambra Last Chance Meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Alhambra H.S. in Phoenix.

